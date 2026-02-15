CM Prays For Global Recognition, Glory To Amaravati Capital On Maha Shivaratri

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended Maha Shivaratri greetings to the people and participated in the ‘Shivoham’ programme at Namburu in Guntur district.

Addressing devotees, the CM said people were observing the festival with deep devotion and night-long vigil, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. “From the people’s capital Amaravati — the sacred land where Lord Amareswara resides — I pray for the city to earn global recognition and glory,” he said.

Describing Amaravati as a divine region blessed by deities, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its temples. Sacred shrines such as Srisailam, one of the Jyotirlingas and a Shakti Peetham, the Pancharamas, Srikalahasti, Lepakshi, Draksharamam (Dakshina Kasi), Mahanandi, Srimukhalingam and Kotappakonda stand as spiritual landmarks of the state, he said.

Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to temple protection and maintenance, vowing to preserve their sanctity and ensure that every temple lights a lamp daily and offers regular naivedyam.

He also announced plans to construct 5,000 Venkateswara Swamy temples across the country.

Praying for the completion of Polavaram, interlinking of rivers and irrigation to every acre, he said wealth creation must uplift the poor and eliminate poverty.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh would emerge not only as a spiritual hub but also as a centre for AI, Quantum Valley, data centres and green hydrogen technology. Bill Gates’ visit to Amaravati would further strengthen cooperation in these sectors, he said.