CM Pats AP Students For Global AI Summit feat

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated two Andhra Pradesh students who participated in the Global AI Summit in New Delhi and urged youth to actively contribute to the state’s goal of becoming a global technology hub.

The Chief Minister met Pathan Rafia and Dhulipalla Neha, students of R.V.R. & J.C. College of Engineering, Guntur, and appreciated their initiative in gaining international exposure in artificial intelligence.

During the summit, the students attended technical sessions, explored AI exhibitions and interacted with experts from leading global technology firms, gaining insights into emerging trends, research opportunities and start-up ecosystems.

The students said the exposure would significantly enhance their academic learning and career prospects. They described meeting the Chief Minister as a motivating experience and expressed willingness to contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s development.

They also visited the APTS stall at the summit to learn about state digital initiatives. College committee president Dr Rayapati Srinivas said the students’ participation was a matter of pride for the institution.