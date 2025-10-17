CM Not In Favour Of Mass Demolitions, Says Minister Narayana

NELLORE: Reacting to the survey in Kavali municipality, Municipal Administration minister P. Narayana clarified that the government is not in favour of mass demolitions at this stage, but warned that any new constructions violating building norms will face strict action.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is against immediate demolitions,” Narayana disclosed. “But he has directed that all future violations must be dealt with firmly. People should regularise their properties now and avoid such risks,” he stated.

The minister asked property owners to utilise the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) introduced by the state government to legalise irregular structures and bring civic order in urban areas.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Narayana said the TDP government has introduced several reforms in building plan approvals to simplify the process, increase transparency and minimise opportunities for deviation.

Online approval systems, citizen-friendly interfaces and faster processing times have been implemented to ensure that residents can easily obtain permissions without resorting to illegal modifications.

“Our goal is to make it easy for people to comply with rules,” Narayana said, adding “These reforms are designed to help citizens build legally and safely, without facing unnecessary hurdles.”