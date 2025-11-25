CM Nod to Set Up 10-Member Expert Group to Achieve Aarogya Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given his nod for the setting up of a 10-member high level expert advisory group that would recommend a multi-pronged strategy for making AP a healthy state, an Aarogya Andhra Pradesh.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav noted here on Monday that the CM had released a Vision Document with a target to make AP an Arogya Andhra Pradesh by 2047. “Based on this, we came up with a plan to set up a 10-member high-level expert advisory group. The CM has given his nod to this.”

The minister said, “We identified 10 common diseases affecting many people. For each of these, we constituted an advisory group, so that, based on the advice from these groups, we would make efforts to control them by providing the patients proper medical treatment.”

“We have entered into an understanding with agencies like Gates Foundation, Tata Group, IIT of Chennai etc to provide better healthcare," he said.

Accordingly, to keep track of the ongoing programme and to come up with a comprehensive action plan, a 10-member advisory group has been constituted.

The members are: Sir Peter Piot, founding executive director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS; Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at WHO; Yik Ying Teo, dean of public health from Singapore University; Dr Gagandeep Kang, director from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Dr Nageswar Reddy, chairman, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad; prof. Margaret Elizabeth from Harvard School of Public Health; Dr Nikhil Tandon, professor from AIIMS, New Delhi; Rizwan Koita,chairperson, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare; Srikanth Nadhamuni, founder and CEO of Kosla Labs and Arti Ahuja former Union secretary.

The health minister said that the first meeting of the 10-member high-level expert advisory group would be held under the leadership of the chief minister in the first week of December.