CM Names Polavaram, Markapuram and Madanapalle, Taking Number Of Total Districts to 29

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the formation of three new districts -- Polavaram, Markapuram and Madanapalle, increasing the total number of districts in Andhra Pradesh from 26 to 29.

The government has also sanctioned the creation of five new revenue divisions and formation of a new mandal. An official notification would follow after a cabinet nod.

There would be no changes to the nine districts of Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu and Anantapur.

The Chief Minister approved the recommendations of the Group of Ministers for creation of the Markapuram, Madanapalle and Polavaram districts with headquarters of Rampachodavaram.

The five new revenue divisions are Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district, Addanki in Prakasam district, Peeleru in Madanapalle, Banaganapalle in Nandyala district and Madakasira in Satyasai district. The Peddaharivanam mandal would be formed by dividing the Adoni mandal in Kurnool district.

As for the new Polavaram district, two revenue divisions would be Rampachodavaram and Chinturu.

The Rampachodavaram, Devipatnam, Y Ramavaram, Gurtedu, Addateegala, Gangavaram, Maredumilli and Rajavommangi mandals would come under the Rampachodavaram revenue division. Yetapaka, Chinturu, Kunavaram, Vararamachandrapuram mandals would be included in Chinturu division.

The Markapuram district will be formed with Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Kanigiri and Giddaluru revenue divisions.

The Yerragondapalem, Pullalacheruvu, Tripurantakam, Dornala, Peddaraveedu, Tarlupadu, Markapuram and Podili, Konkanamitla, mandals would come under Markapuram division.

The Hanumantunipadu, Veligandla, Kanigiri, Pedacherlopalli, Chandrasekharapuram, Pamuru, Giddaluru, Bestavaripet, Racharla, Komarolu, Cumbum and Ardhaveedu mandals would be in Kanigiri revenue division.

The Madanapalli district would be formed with Madanapalli, Punganuru, Peeleru revenue constituencies.

The Maanapalli, Nimmanapalle, Ramasamudrm, Tamballapalle, Mulakalacheruvu, Pedamandyam, Kurabalakota, PT Samudram, Beerongi Kontakot, Chowdepalli and Punganuru mandals would come under Madanapalli revenue division.

The Sadum, Somala, Peeleru, Guramkonda, Kalakada, Kambamvaripalle, Kalikiri, Valmikipuram mandals would fall under Peeler revenue division.

As for revenue divisions, the decision is to merge Nandigam mandal in Palasa division with Tekkali. The Nakkapalli revenue division would be formed with the mandals of Payakarapet and Yelamanchili constituencies.

The Samalkota mandal would be merged into the Peddapuram revenue division. The Mandapeta, Rayavaram and Kapileswarauram mandals would be merged into Ramahendravaram revenue division.

The Penugonda mandal’s name would be changed to Vasavi Penugonda. The Addanki revenue division would be formed with the inclusion of the Addanki and Darsi mandals by merging the Addanki constituency into Prakasam district.

The Kandukuru constituency would also be merged into Prakasam district and Marripudi and Ponnaluru mandals would be brought under the Kandukuru revenue division.

The Kaluvai, Rapur and Sydapuram of Venkatagiri constituency in Nellore district would be brought under the Gudur division of Tirupati district. Bangarupalyam in Palamaneru division would be merged into Chittoor division.

The Peeleru revenue division would be formed with inclusion of the Sadum, Somala, Peeleru, Gurramkonda, Kalakada, KBPalli, Kalikiri, Valmikipuram mandals. The Chowdepalli and Punganuru mandals would be brought under the Madanapalli revenue division. Ontimitta and Siddavaram would be merged into the Rajampet revenue division.

The Amadaguru of Kadiri division would be merged into the Puttaparthi revenue division. The Gorantla mandal of Puttaparthi would be merged into the Penugonda division. The Banaganapalle revenue division would be formed with the inclusion of Banaganapalle, Avuku, Kovelakuntla, Sanjamala, Kolimigundla mandals.



