CM Naidu Wants Innovations Revealed at Collectors’ Conference Replicated Across AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday commended district collectors who presented innovative governance initiatives during the ongoing sixth District Collectors’ Conference on Wednesday. He asked officials to replicate these successful models across Andhra Pradesh to ensure efficient administration and faster resolution of public issues.

Collectors from Anakapalli, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Konaseema districts presented their success stories during the conference. Appreciating their initiatives, the Chief Minister said such innovative approaches demonstrate how administrative challenges can be converted into opportunities for better governance and development.

Highlighting Anakapalli district’s efforts under the Net Zero concept, Chandrababu Naidu said the maintenance of kitchen gardens in hostels and schools is an excellent initiative that promotes sustainability and nutrition. Similarly, he praised the Annamayya district administration for introducing innovative measures to improve water availability in drought-prone areas.

The CM appreciated the “Vizag 1” mobile application developed by the district administration, describing it as a people-friendly digital tool that enhances access to services. He commended Chittoor district for its work in creating personal digital health records, which could help strengthen the public health system.

Naidu said the Sanjeevani project, if implemented effectively in all districts, could yield significant results in improving public services.

Referring to the establishment of Konaseema Centre for Migration, the Chief Minister said the centre would help prevent migrant workers travelling to Gulf countries from falling victim to fraudulent agents. He directed the General Administration Department to explore the possibility of implementing the Konaseema model across the state. He wanted the department to coordinate with APNRT to safeguard the state’s people working overseas.

Naidu highlighted Nellore district’s efforts in resolving land disputes registered with the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at the village level. He said this model should be replicated in other districts to ensure quicker resolution of disputes.

The CM expressed concern over issues arising from private lands being wrongly placed under Section 22A by the previous regime. He said his government is committed to ensuring that land disputes are minimised across the state. He suggested mediation as a way to resolve long-pending court cases.

Praising Vizianagaram district’s efforts to develop a horticulture hub in North Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that farmers could create wealth by shifting from traditional crops to commercial cultivation.

“Problems will remain as problems if we see them as obstacles. If we accept them as challenges and think innovatively, solutions will emerge,” the Chief Minister said, asking collectors to adopt new ideas and maximise the use of available resources.

He set a goal for the next collectors’ conference asking 28 districts of the state to present 28 success stories.