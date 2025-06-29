CM Naidu Wants Cleanliness Prioritised To Prevent Infectious Diseases

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed municipal department officials to give top priority to cleanliness in municipalities and corporations to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Reviewing the working of municipal department at his camp office on Saturday, he issued several key directives saying, “The monsoon is approaching. Mosquitoes will increase. Ensure that drainage systems do not overflow. Drinking water must not be contaminated. People must have access to clean drinking water. Keep the surroundings clean, particularly in areas of poultry farms. Bring in a dedicated poultry waste management policy,” the CM underlined.



He suggested that all central government projects being implemented in municipal sector must be regularly monitored. If there are any pending bills or issues with utilisation certificates, these must be resolved with the Finance department. He wanted expediting of work related to ₹5,800 crore received from AIIB and ₹3,000 crore under the Swachh Bharat initiative.



Regarding the strengthening of DWCRA groups, Chandrababu Naidu said, “Women’s development is being achieved through self-help groups. We must work to increase the demand for their products and ensure high quality. Provide continuous skill development training to DWCRA women, so that their income and living standards improve. Facilitate marketing of their products through e-commerce platforms and other online channels,” he emphasised.



The Chief Minister said the previous government mismanaged urban housing. Because of this, beneficiaries suffered numerous hardships. Various issues still remain to be resolved. He wanted a meeting held in this regard.



Naidu said people’s health should not suffer due to pollution. “We must ensure our cities and towns are free from pollution. Air quality in urban areas should improve. There should be no dust pollution. Roads should be regularly cleaned using sweeping machines,” he underlined.



The CM wanted municipalities and corporations to eventually use their waste for producing their own electricity for street lighting.



Those present at the meeting included Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Ponguru Narayana and senior officials from the municipal and finance departments.