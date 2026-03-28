CM Naidu Urges Media to Support Amaravati’s Development, Uphold Credibility

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called upon journalists to play a proactive role in shaping the development of Andhra Pradesh and its future capital, Amaravati.

Addressing the 11th plenary session of the Indian Journalists Union at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, he urged media professionals to counter misinformation and maintain credibility in the information ecosystem.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to journalists, the Chief Minister said the coalition government gives high priority to the media and regularly reviews news reports to act on public issues.

He stated that Amaravati is being developed as a futuristic city with advanced technology and urged journalists to study and present the state’s development to a wider audience. “The transformation of Amaravati will be visible in the next five years,” he said.

Expressing concern over the rise of misinformation on social media, Naidu said such trends are harmful to society. He criticised past attempts to curb press freedom and reiterated his government’s commitment to a journalist-friendly environment.

He emphasised the need for constructive journalism that highlights development and peace while responsibly questioning the government, stressing the importance of restoring ethics in the profession.

The Chief Minister also said the State Assembly has passed a resolution seeking legal status for Amaravati as the capital and forwarded it to the Centre.

IJU president K. Srinivasa Reddy, secretary Somasundar, Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists president IV Subba Rao and other leaders were present.