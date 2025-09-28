CM Naidu Unhappy Over Coalition MLAs’ Conduct in Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed strong displeasure in the AP Legislative Assembly over the conduct of some ruling coalition MLAs who, according to him, behaved more like critics of the government than responsible legislators of the ruling parties.

Naidu's remarks came during his reply to a discussion on the Super Six schemes. He observed that these MLAs had troubled the ministers in the House. Instead, he said, the legislators could have utilised the opportunity to raise public issues, particularly when members of the opposition (YSRC) party in the assembly are not attending the proceedings. The CM observed that needless interventions of the MLAs have led to unnecessary controversies. Sources said in particular, Chandrababu Naidu is upset with the behaviour of legislators Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Kamineni Srinivas, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Burla Ramanjaneyulu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pithani Satyanarayana, and Koona Ravi Kumar, among others.

Further, sources revealed that the Chief Minister asked Legislative Affairs minister P. Keshav whether it is not his responsibility to monitor what MLAs are saying in the House. He also wanted to know why the chief whip and whips in the assembly as well as TD AP president Palla Srinivasa Rao have remained negligent.

Reliable sources went on to disclose that Chandrababu Naidu, in an unusually stern tone, pulled up a few legislators for pushing their own agenda and making remarks against ministers and targeting individuals. The CM wondered how Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy could openly state in the assembly that his repeated letters addressed to Naidu, IT minister Lokesh, and the Home minister on transfer of an employee had yielded no result. Naidu reportedly reprimanded Sudheer Reddy in the assembly lobbies, calling his remarks objectionable.

Prathipadu MLA and retired IAS officer Burla Ramanjaneyulu also came under scrutiny, with Naidu questioning his provocative statement that those posting comments on social media should be physically punished.

Achanta MLA Pithani Satyanarayana’s criticism of Home department’s handling of social media posts too irked the Chief Minister, who wondered how even senior leaders could target ministers in such a fashion. Similarly, he expressed dissatisfaction over the heated exchange between Kakinada MLA Kamineni Srinivas and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, saying such confrontations in the House are uncalled for.

Chandrababu Naidu reportedly told the legislators that targeting individuals or ministers amounted to irresponsible conduct and public debate must remain focused on issues, not personalities.However, the CM appreciated senior MLA Buchaiah Chowdary for raising matters issue-wise, without launching personal attacks. He urged others to emulate Buchaiah Chowdary’s example.