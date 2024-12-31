CM Naidu Turns Windfall for Couple, Woman

Vijayawada: Talari couple Saramma and Yedukondalu of Yellamanda village in Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district received a windfall when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu entered their house on Tuesday to give them pension.

To the couple’s surprise, the CM went on to enter their kitchen, lit their gas stove and prepared coffee. He served the coffee to Saramma and Yedukondalu, apart from drinking it himself.

Then came the windfall when he interacted with the family members. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to loan Yedukondalu’s son ₹5 lakh from BC Corporation for constructing a house and starting a business under a self-employment scheme. He assured Yedukondalu that government will provide him a financial assistance Rs 60,000 to run his tyres’ shop.

It was then the turn of Saramma living nearby. Chief Minister gave her pension and inquired about her family. He assured that government will support Saramma financially, as she had lost her husband to Coronavirus. He then directed officials to arrange NEET coaching for Saramma’s daughter, who aspires to become a doctor, and sanction Rs 3 lakh to her son through the SC Corporation for starting a small business.