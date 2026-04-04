CM Naidu to Visit Yadiki on April 6

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Yadiki mandal in Anantapur district on April 6 to review water conservation works and participate in public outreach programmes.

According to the schedule released by collector O. Anand, the Chief Minister will arrive at Vemulapadu village at 11:10 am and attend the Praja Vedika programme at Yadiki Market Yard from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

He will later inspect works at Pendeekallu Reservoir and attend a cadre meeting before returning to Undavalli in the evening.

The collector said all departments have been instructed to ensure smooth arrangements and security.