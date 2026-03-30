CM Naidu to Visit Nellore District on April 1

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore district on April 1, according to district collector Himanshu Shukla.

As per the official schedule, the Chief Minister will depart by helicopter at 10:00 AM from his residence at Undavalli in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district and arrive at Vinjamur in Nellore district at 11:00 AM, where he will be received by public representatives and officials.

He will then proceed to Vinjamur North SC Colony to participate in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme at 11:15 AM. Later, at 11:37 AM, he will visit Paturu Cheruvu Banda and interact with beneficiaries.

At 12:00 noon, the Chief Minister will attend a public meeting at the Praja Vedika, where he is scheduled to remain until 1:40 PM, followed by a short break.

In the afternoon, he will attend a cadre meeting from 2:15 PM to 3:45 PM. He will later depart from Vinjamur helipad at 3:55 PM and proceed by helicopter to Vontimitta. The district administration is making necessary arrangements for the visit, the collector added.