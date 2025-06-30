CM Naidu to Visit East Godavari on July 1

KAKINADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would visit the East Godavari district on July 1, Tuesday. He would distribute social welfare pensions in Malakapalli village of Tallapudi mandal and interact with the beneficiaries. As a part of the P-4 programme, he would also address the Grama Sabha meeting there.

District collector Prashanti convened a meeting with district officials at the RDO Office in Kovvuru on Sunday and discussed the arrangements. Officials have been asked to also make alternative arrangements if there are rains.

The CM would hand over social pensions to the beneficiaries at their houses. Security for him would be beefed up during the course of the visit, the collector said.

She said the joint collector, RDO and DRDA project director should identify the pensioners in the village and also the beneficiaries for their interaction with the CM.

Later, the collector and SP Kishore went to the Malakapalli village and inspected the arrangements.



