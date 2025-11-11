CM Naidu to Virtually Launch MSME Projects Today

Tirupati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of industrial development projects in Chittoor district on Tuesday as part of the run-up to the 30th Partnership Summit-2025. According to district collector Sumit Kumar, the projects involve the establishment of various industrial parks and facilities across 116 acres in the district, with a total proposed investment of Rs 56.76 crore. The initiatives are being undertaken within the MSME sector to promote industrial growth, support local entrepreneurs, and generate employment opportunities in the region.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the MSME Industrial Park at Venkatapuram in Chittoor district, which has been developed on 68 acres at a cost of Rs 14.30 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for a factory complex at Pandarlapalli in Kuppam, planned on 5 acres with an investment of Rs 15.66 crore.

Chandrababu Naidu will also lay the foundation stone for two more MSME parks. One of them is located at Chadalla village in Punganur mandal, spread across 21.80 acres with a project cost of Rs 9.50 crore. The other is coming up at Mangadu village in Nagari mandal, covering 20 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 17.30 crore. The virtual programme is scheduled for 10:30 am, with local MLAs, elected representatives, and district officials participating at their respective locations.