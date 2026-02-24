CM Naidu To Tour Markapuram Today

Nellore: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a one-day tour of Markapuram district on Wednesday, according to an official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister will leave his residence at Undavalli at 10 am and reach the AP Assembly at Velagapudi in Amaravati. From there, he will proceed by helicopter to Gantavanipalli village in Dornala mandal of Markapuram district.

At Gantavanipalli, the Chief Minister will set the foundation stone for feeder canal lining works and later inspect the ongoing canal works. After a brief halt, he will travel to Markapuram town where he is scheduled to attend a public meeting at Tarlupadu Road from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Following the public meeting, Naidu will return by helicopter and is expected to reach his Undavalli residence by 5.20 pm.

Security arrangements are being made as per protocol, as the Chief Minister is a Z+ category protectee.

Prakasam collector P. Rajababu and SP Harshavardhan Raju have been supervising the arrangements for the CM’s first visit to Markapuram after it became a district.