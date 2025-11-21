CM Naidu To Participate In Sri Sathya Sai Baba Birth Centenary Celebrations At Puttaparthi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would visit Puttaparthi on November 22 and November 23 to take part in the grand birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

On Saturday morning, the CM would depart Vijayawada at 8:15 am to reach Puttaparthi. At 10:30 am, he would lead the welcome to President Droupadi Murmu.

The celebrations would see the CM joining the president at 11 am inside Prasanthi Nilayam where religious and cultural events commemorating the hundred years of the revered spiritual leader would be held.

The CM would see off the President in Puttaparthi airport at 12:20 pm. Around 3:50 pm, he would welcome Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Together, they would attend the 44th convocation ceremony of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at 4 pm.

Naidu would stay overnight in Puttaparthi. On November 23, Sunday, the CM would again be present in the centenary celebrations starting at 9 am. By 1 pm, he would return to his camp office in Undavalli.