CM Naidu to Participate in House-Warming Ceremony for 3 Lakh Beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would launch a state-wide, massive house warming ceremony from Devagudipalle village of Rayachoti manal in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

The event would be held in virtual, online mode.

The TD-led government, as part of its election manifesto promise, completed three lakh houses in 17 months and is now handing over the keys to as many beneficiaries in one go. Under the PM Awas Yojana, 2,28,034 houses were completed, while 65,292 houses under PMAY Grameen and 6866 houses under PMAY Janman scheme -- totalling 3,00,192 houses. The free sand policy of the present government also helped in the speedy construction of these houses.

The alliance government said it’s committed to providing houses to the poor. During the previous Telugu Desam term, 8 lakh houses were constructed. The YSRC government allegedly “cancelled 4.73 lakh houses and failed to release funds to 2.73 lakh beneficiaries,” while the present government cleared the dues and completed the construction of houses.

Ministers and MLAs would participate in the massive housewarming ceremony in their respective constituencies throughout the state on Wednesday.