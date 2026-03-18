CM Naidu to Meet Muslim Community Leaders Monthly

Vijayawada: In a significant initiative of outreach aimed at strengthening ties with the Muslim community, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has agreed to hold monthly meetings with representatives of various Muslim groups across the state, Telugu Desam Minority Cell leader Mohammed Fathaullah disclosed on Tuesday.

He met the CM along with other Muslim community leaders during the Iftaar. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the socio-economic conditions and concerns of the Muslim community.

Highlighting the need for structured engagement, Fathaullah proposed that the Chief Minister regularly hold informal meetings with leaders of various Muslim jamaats to better understand their issues and address them promptly. He noted that such direct dialogue would not only help resolve community-specific concerns but also foster stronger goodwill towards the government and the ruling party.

The TD Minority Cell leader pointed out that the Sunni Muslim population in the state comprises several groups, including Ahle Sunnatul Jamaat, Tablighi Jamaat, Ahle Hadith, and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. He stressed on the importance of their continued support and blessings.

Naidu reportedly assured that he would convene meetings with representatives of these groups once every month. Details regarding the schedule and venue of these meetings will be announced in due course.

Fathaullah expressed confidence that such an initiative will pave the way for improved governance and more effective delivery of services to the Muslim community, ensuring their active participation in the state’s development process.