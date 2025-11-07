CM Naidu to Lay Foundation for LuLu Mega Mall in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group’s mega shopping mall during the CII-led Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, industry sources said.

With the land recently re-allotted by the government, the upcoming mall is expected to feature a hypermarket, amusement park, eight-screen multiplex, and food court. The total built-up area will be around 13.5 lakh square feet, and the project is estimated to generate employment for 5,000 to 8,000 people.

The land was re-allotted to the LuLu Group in July 2025 after the previous YSRC government cancelled the earlier allotment in 2019.

Among other developments, the Sattva Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate with interests in real estate, IT services, and social impact consulting will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for its 30-acre project in Visakhapatnam. The MoU will be formalised during the Partnership Summit.

Similarly, Bengaluru-based ANSR is also set to sign an MoU with the state government. The global firm specialises in establishing and managing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for large corporations. These centres support strategic technology, business, and innovation initiatives. ANSR also assists with talent acquisition, workspace solutions, and business operations.

IT minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate Tata Consultancy Services’ new delivery centre, which will operate from a rented facility at Millennium Towers in the Special Economic Zone, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam. The project, with an initial investment of ?80 crore, is expected to provide employment to 2,000 professionals, sources said.

In the tourism sector, a Visakhapatnam-based consortium, in collaboration with an Australian entrepreneur, has proposed to develop state-of-the-art caravan parks at Araku Valley, Lambasingi, and Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district.

These projects will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), said Shivaji Undandrao, one of the partners based in Visakhapatnam. He added that APTDC has invited the proponents to sign the MoU during the Partnership Summit.