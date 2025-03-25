CM Naidu to launch ‘Zero Poverty-P4’ initiative on Ugadi day

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would launch the state’s Zero Poverty-P4 programme in Amaravati on Ugadi on March 30. The programme aims to enable wealthy people help the underprivileged to realise the goal of zero poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat here on Monday to brief officials on the programme.

Disclosing the details, Naidu made it clear that participation in the P4 initiative was entirely voluntary and no one should be subjected to any pressure for financial support to the initiative. “NRIs are urged to take part in the initiative which is similar to the Janmabhoomi programme implemented during the Telugu Desam’s previous term,” the CM said.

He said the role of the government was limited to connecting the donors with the beneficiaries. No additional financial aid would be provided for the programme from the state government.

Naidu underscored the need to encourage the rich people to contribute for the P4 initiative. He said the selection of beneficiaries – termed as Bangaru Kutumbam (Golden Family) -- should be taken up in a fair and transparent manner. The donors would be termed Margadarsi (Guide). The final list of beneficiaries would be prepared though the gram sabhas and ward sabhas, so as to avoid any dispute.

“This is an independent entity with no link to the government's welfare schemes and the aim is to uplift the disadvantaged sections of people,” Naidu stressed.

Naidu said at least one representative from each village and one busload of people from every assembly constituency should be arranged to bring the participants for the programme’s launch. “We need to eradicate poverty and improve the living standards of the poor,” he said.

In the first phase, 20 lakh families would benefit. The programme would continue until the goal of zero poverty is realized in AP, the chief minister asserted.