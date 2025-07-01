CM Naidu To Launch Tata DiNC, Lead KSS Campaign In Kuppam Today

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
1 July 2025 11:05 PM IST

Public meet, door-to-door outreach, and Tata Digital Nerve Centre launch on agenda as welfare push gains pace.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Image:DC)

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would arrive in Kuppam constituency on Wednesday for a two-day visit to initiate development works and speed up welfare activities.

Naidu’s arrival was scheduled for Tuesday, but was later rescheduled. He would land at the Thumsi helipad in Santhipuram mandal at 12.30 PM, according to Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar.

At 12.50pm, the chief minister would address a public meeting at the AP Model School premises, where he would inaugurate several developmental projects and welfare schemes. He would also oversee the signing of MoUs and inspect stalls set up by various departments highlighting ongoing and upcoming initiatives.

At 4.30pm, as part of the newly launched Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi (KSS) programme, Naidu would visit Thimmajupalli village in Santhipuram mandal for a door-to-door campaign and directly interact with the people.

On Thursday, Naidu would inaugurate the Tata Digital Nerve Centre (DiNC) at the Kuppam Area Hospital. He will return to his residence at 12.15pm for internal reviews and discussions with the party cadre. He would depart for Bengaluru from Thumsi helipad at 4.10pm.

Ahead of the DiNC launch, special chief secretary MT Krishna Babu reviewed the facility on Tuesday. He stressed the importance of citizens generating their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID to access free healthcare services.

He said the Centre would enable early detection and prevention of chronic illnesses including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and thyroid issues.
