CM Naidu to Inaugurate Development Projects in Nellore Today

Nellore:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Nellore district on Friday to inaugurate key development projects and interact with local communities.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will depart from the Amaravati Secretariat by helicopter at 1:30 pm and arrive in Nellore shortly after. He will begin his tour by inaugurating the newly constructed Smart Street Vending Market at Mypadu Gate in Nellore Urban, designed to support small traders. The facility includes 120 shops built using 30 containers, which the CM will personally inspect.



Later, he will travel to Edagali village in Venkatachalam Mandal, where he will visit the Nanda Gokulam Life School and interact with students. The Chief Minister will also visit the nearby Gosala (cow shelter) to observe initiatives such as the Nandi Power Treadmill Machine and the Nanda Gokulam “Save the Bull” project.



Following this, the CM will inaugurate the newly established Viswa Samudra Bio-Energy Ethanol Plant at Edagali, a major industrial initiative aimed at promoting green energy and rural employment.



The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Vijayawada by 6:30 pm.

