CM Naidu To Hold Marathon Review With Ministers On Key Issues

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will hold a marathon review meeting with ministers and secretaries on several key issues, including GSDP growth rate, Swarnandhra Vision–2047 and Centrally Sponsored Schemes, at the Secretariat on Monday from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The Chief Minister will review investments attracted to the State, the progress of projects taken up under the public–private partnership (PPP) mode, the use of artificial intelligence tools and technology as part of real-time governance, skill development for youth, implementation of the one-family-one-entrepreneur concept, ease of doing business, maintenance of law and order, and a host of other issues.

He will also issue directions on action plans and targets for 2026–27 to ministers, secretaries, district collectors and superintendents of police.

As district collectors and SPs will participate in the review meeting virtually from their respective districts, the Public Grievance Redressal System has been cancelled in some districts, including Bapatla and East Godavari, and will instead be conducted at lower levels.