CM Naidu to Engage with Voters Under KSS on June 29

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam (TD) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Thimmarajupalle in Shantipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency on June 29 as part of a structured voter outreach initiative launched by the party. The programme, taken up under the Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi (KSS), aims to directly engage with voters and assess public sentiment on the coalition government’s performance over the past year.

The CM will meet around 60 voters of polling booth number 49 in Kadapalle panchayat of which he is the party’s KSS representative. He will go door-to-door to gather individual feedback on the NDA coalition’s governance and service delivery.

KSS framework is designed to decentralise party activity. It is to ensure that every household is connected to the leadership through a clearly defined structure. According to the model, TDP will assign one “Sadhikara Saradhi” to every 50–100 voters. These coordinators will be responsible for maintaining regular contact with families in the area, identifying gaps in welfare delivery, and providing ground-level updates to the party.

Chandrababu Naidu underlined that in addition, the KSS system will address shortcomings in the previous efforts to support dedicated party workers. The system will function beyond electoral contexts, focusing on long-term party building and community support. Each Saradhi will act as a point of contact for party workers and ensure timely communication from the party’s side.

TD national general secretary and Education minister Nara Lokesh has clarified that only active KSS members will be considered for party and nominated posts. Speaking at a cadre meeting in Satyavedu, he said this decision will ensure that leadership roles go to those with proven grassroots involvement.

Chandrababu Naidu’s upcoming visit to Thimmarajupalle marks the beginning of KSS’s full-scale rollout. The party leadership has indicated that similar interactions will take place across all constituencies, with the KSS structure expected to become the backbone of party functioning at the village and booth levels.



