CM Naidu to distribute social pensions in Bapatla

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will distribute social security pensions to beneficiaries at Avula Doddi Kotha Gollapalem village in Chinganjam mandal, Bapatla district, on Tuesday morning. As part of the government’s commitment to delivering social security pensions on the first of every month, the Chief Minister will personally visit the homes of a few beneficiaries, handing them their pensions, interacting with them to understand their problems and even offering financial relief and job assurances to family members who are in desperate need of such support.

Following the pension distribution, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting and hold a review meeting with district officials to assess the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental projects. He will also meet local TDP leaders and activists from the district.

Earlier, housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad and energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited the village to review the arrangements for the CM’s visit. Parthasarathy highlighted the state government's distribution of pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme to nearly 64 lakh beneficiaries. He also noted the increase in pension amounts from Rs.3,000 to Rs.4,000, fulfilling a poll promise, and compared it with the YSR Congress regime, which took five years to raise the pension by just Rs.1,000.

Meanwhile, Bapatla SP Thushar Dudi has beefed up security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Nearly 900 police personnel will be deployed for the event. The SP directed the police personnel to be on high alert to ensure the safety of the VVIP and warned of stern action in case of any lapse on their part.