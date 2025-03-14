CM Naidu to attend Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam, heralding Amaravati 2.0 project

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam at Venkatapalem in Amaravati on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will specifically visit the Kalyanotsavam, as it will be the auspicious event before reconstruction of Amaravati as capital is restarted by the NDA-JS-BJP coalition government.

Work on Amaravati as capital had started during the 2014–2019 tenure of Chandrababu Naidu. But it got stalled after the YSRC government took over the government from 2019 to 2024.

The Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam on Saturday evening comes ahead of the restarting the construction of Amaravati as the sole capital city of Andhra Pradesh. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had instead proposed a financial capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is sponsoring the grand Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam, where the Chief Minister will be the most important guest. Arrangements are being made to accommodate another 27,000 devotees.

TTD executive officer J. Shyamala Rao reviewed the arrangements at a meeting with TTD officials and district authorities at the camp office, established in front of Lord Venkateswara Temple in Venkatapalem.

Speaking to media on Friday, Shyamala Rao announced that all preparations for the Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam have been made at Venkatapalem within the administrative control of AP Capital Region Development Authority.

“TTD has arranged nearly 300 buses, so that residents of 24 villages surrounding the capital can come to the Kalyanotsavam, including from Thullur, Tadepalli, Tadikonda and Mangalagiri mandals,” the TTD EO stated.

According to him, four tonnes of natural flowers, 30,000 cloth flowers, and decorations made of mango, banana, and other traditional fruits will be used to decorate the Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam venue.

Devotional music events will commence from 4 p.m. on Saturday, with Nityashree Mahadevan group and Priya sisters presenting Annamacharya Keertanas.

Shyamala Rao disclosed that all devotees attending the Kalyanotsavam will receive a bag containing laddu, turmeric, kumkum, yellow thread, bangles, devotional books and a handful of akshinthas.

The Kalyana Vedika grounds will be adorned with 5,000 floodlights backed by 25 generators, 18 LED screens, and cutouts of Dasavataras, apart from illuminations of Sri Venkateswara and Sri Padmavati. Devotees will pass through 60 decorative arches, which will also feature special electronic decorations.

Earlier in the day, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, EO Shyamala Rao, JEO Venkanna Choudhary and TTD board members met the CM and extended a formal invitation to attend the Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam.