CM Naidu To Attend AP’s Iftar Today, Address Gathering

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the state-level government Iftar programme being organised in Vijayawada on Monday as part of the holy Ramzan month.

The venue of the Iftar is A-Plus Convention Centre. The AP CM will address a gathering on the occasion. The event had earlier been scheduled at the A1 Convention Centre, but has been shifted following directions from the state government.

Authorities have asked religious leaders, Muslim community members, and public representatives from across the state to note the change and attend the programme at the A-Plus Convention Centre.

Personally extending the invitation for the Iftar, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that he has been participating in the event for the past 40 years. “Ramadan is a sacred month that symbolises discipline, charity, and spiritual reflection. I deeply respect the devotion of my Muslim brothers who observe strict fasting during this holy month," he underlined.

Ahead of the celebrations, NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha chaired a review meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate. The collector instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for parking, traffic regulation, security, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply, safe drinking water, temporary toilets, and adequate seating for guests.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) called upon community leaders and officials to work collectively to make the government Iftar dinner a grand success. Sivanath met Muslim community leaders at his parliamentary constituency office in Guru Nanak Colony to hold discussions on the event. He pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu has been consistently extending support to Muslim minorities and hosting Iftar during Ramzan, whether in power or not.

The MP said thousands of Muslims are expected to participate in the Iftar, Namaz and dinner programme at the venue from 5 p.m. onwards.

Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board, minority welfare department and other stakeholder agencies, along with Muslim religious leaders and representatives, attended the various review meetings ahead of the programme.