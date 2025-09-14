CM Naidu to Address Collectors’ Conference Today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would address the two-day state-level district collectors’ conference from Sept 15 at the AP Secretariat in Amaravati.

This year’s conference would adopt an 8-point agenda to ensure district-wise accountability. Discussions would focus on civic services and implementation of welfare schemes, and the government aims to make the officials answerable to the people.

On the first day, a presentation would be given on GSDP. The collectors would explain the progress of primary sectors like agriculture, industries, the services, tourism and housing sectors first. Later on, the progress of welfare, Super Six, Anna canteens and P 4 schemes would be discussed.

This would be followed by discussions on logistics, infrastructure, highways, ports, airports, irrigation and power sectors. In the fourth phase, presentations would be given on Swachandhra, circular economy, panchayat raj and municipal administration.

On the second day, Tuesday, presentations would be given on human resources, health, education and skill development followed by IT, quantum valley, the Ratan Tata innovation hubs, Whatsapp services, data lake and artificial intelligence.

The seventh phase would deal with revenue generation, excise and commercial taxes, mining, forest, transport, panchayat raj.

Later, the CM would discuss with collectors and SPs on law and order. In the concluding session, Naidu would discuss with collectors the people's perception levels on the civic services being provided by the government.