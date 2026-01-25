CM Naidu Thanks PM Modi for Recognising Anantapur in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the water conservation efforts of the people of Anantapur in the first Mann Ki Baat programme of the year, saying the recognition would further strengthen the State’s resolve towards water security.

In a message posted on social media, the Chief Minister said water security is one of the key Padi (ten) Sutras under the Swarna Andhra Vision. He underlined the government’s commitment to building resilient water conservation infrastructure by integrating modern technology with traditional water management practices. “The Prime Minister’s message further motivates us in this mission,” Naidu said.

During Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister commended the residents of Anantapur for their collective efforts in restoring water bodies, noting that people-led initiatives can bring about meaningful change at the grassroots level.

Naidu said community participation has been central to Anantapur’s success, particularly in a drought-prone region where sustainable water management is crucial. He added that the State government would encourage similar people-centric initiatives across Andhra Pradesh to ensure long-term water security, improved productivity and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister reiterated that blending innovation with traditional wisdom would remain the cornerstone of the State’s approach to water conservation, benefiting both present and future generations.



