Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude towards actor Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, for their generous contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Naidu said, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu and Ram Charan Garu for their generous contribution of ₹1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Chiranjeevi Garu has always been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, consistently offering his support to impactful causes. Their contribution will play a significant role in helping us rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods."





The donation comes as a major support to flood relief efforts, aimed at providing aid and rehabilitation for affected families across the state. Both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are well-known for their philanthropic efforts, with the family often taking part in various social causes.







