CM Naidu Thanks Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan for Contribution to CMRF
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude towards actor Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, for their generous contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Naidu said, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu and Ram Charan Garu for their generous contribution of ₹1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Chiranjeevi Garu has always been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, consistently offering his support to impactful causes. Their contribution will play a significant role in helping us rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods."
The donation comes as a major support to flood relief efforts, aimed at providing aid and rehabilitation for affected families across the state. Both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are well-known for their philanthropic efforts, with the family often taking part in various social causes.
