CM Naidu Tells Telugu Farmers to Excel like IT Professionals

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the government is pursuing a 5-point strategy (Panchasutras) to strengthen the agricultural sector.

“Just as Telugu IT professionals earned global recognition, farmers of Andhra Pradesh too must gain worldwide reputation for their excellence in agriculture,” the chief minister said.

He was releasing the second tranche of Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan funds at Pendlimarri village in Kamalapuram constituency of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Under this tranche, Rs.3,135 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 46,85,838 farmers at the rate of `7,000 per farmer. Naidu interacted with farmers in the Rachabanda programme and later addressed a public gathering.

“Farming practices must change according to changing conditions. Technology adoption in agriculture will significantly reduce input costs,” he said.

The CM stressed, “Development takes place only where water is available. I have personally seen the hardships of the people of Rayalaseema. My resolve is to make Andhra Pradesh a drought-free state and provide water to every acre. Groundwater levels must be restored.”

“Groundwater, which once existed at 100-ft depth in Rayalaseema, is now available at just 7.3 metres down, because of our foresight and efforts,” he said.

Naidu said the government completed Pattiseema and provided water to the Krishna delta. “Floodwater that used to run waste into the sea was diverted towards Rayalaseema, filling its reservoirs. The Handri-Neeva has brought water to the region. Today, 95 per cent of our reservoirs are filled.”

The Chief Minister noted that the food habits were rapidly changing across the world. Demand for organic products was increasing, he said, adding that the natural farming system was already being implemented in 12 lakh acres in AP.

“We are adding 6 lakh more acres, making Andhra Pradesh the only state to practise natural farming in as large as 18 lakh acres,” he added.