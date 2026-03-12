CM Naidu Tells Officials to Issue Welfare Letters to Beneficiaries Through Elected Representatives

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked officials to issue “welfare letters” to scheme beneficiaries detailing the assistance they receive each month under government schemes.

These letters should be issued through elected public representatives. Such a mechanism would promote transparency and accountability while encouraging officials to take ownership of welfare delivery, he felt.

Reviewing the performance of several departments on the second day of the sixth district collectors’ conference at the Secretariat, the CM said public representatives must take the command of welfare programmes and personally deliver welfare letters to beneficiaries.

These letters should clearly indicate the benefits received by each family every month, ensuring transparency in schemes such as pensions, free LPG cylinders, Thalliki Vandanam and fee reimbursement, he stressed.

Naidu said the government will soon release a calendar for welfare schemes.

He announced that the third instalment of funds under Annadata Sukhibhava will be released on Friday. The state has already served 7.5 crore meals through Anna Canteens and reimbursed Rs 1,775 crore to APSRTC for over 50.45 crore free bus journeys undertaken by women as of March 9.

The CM stressed that development and welfare must go hand in hand. He advised the collectors to focus on last-mile delivery.

The government, he said, plans to organise a mass house-warming ceremony for 2.5 lakh beneficiaries during Ugadi while ensuring house sites or housing for every eligible family. Efforts are also under way to provide tap drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission and internet connectivity to every household.

Naidu said the TD-led government has undertaken road repairs worth Rs 1,000 crore and spent Rs 4,000 crore in rural areas under the Palle Panduga programme.

The CM called for improved tax collection without harassment, warning that contractors executing works in the state cannot avoid paying taxes locally by registering offices elsewhere. Artificial intelligence should be deployed to curb tax evasion and strengthen revenue systems to achieve the state’s GSDP growth targets.

On education, Naidu said curricula must be updated to meet modern requirements after consultations with institutions such as NCERT and universities. Skill development programmes will be restructured to enhance employability. Universities were also asked to conduct convocation ceremonies in a memorable and prestigious manner, similar to global practices.

The CM emphasised the need to review academic standards across primary, secondary and higher education institutions and implement the Akshara Andhra adult literacy programme effectively.

He instructed various departments to adopt a people-centric approach. The forest department, he said, must become more public-friendly and support development projects while protecting biodiversity and increasing green cover.

Highlighting innovation and healthcare, Naidu said the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub should promote startups and technological solutions, including portable AI-based medical tools to reduce healthcare costs. Emergency services such as 108 ambulances must use route optimisation to reach remote areas quickly.

With forecasts indicating an intense summer, the CM directed officials to take preventive measures against heatwave deaths, ensure drinking water arrangements for people and livestock, and protect workers under employment guarantee schemes.

Ministers, senior officials and district collectors attended the review meeting.