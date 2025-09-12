CM Naidu Tells Collectors To Mingle With Common People

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday underlined the pivotal role of district collectors in implementing government programmes.

He told newly appointed collectors for various districts on Thursday that their performance would directly reflect on the success of his administration. Addressing collectors of all districts through a video conference after naming 12 new district heads, the CM said effective governance depended on their commitment and human approach.

Naidu advised newly appointed collectors to adopt a humanitarian approach. “District collectors will play a key role in the success of government programmes,” he said while stressing that collectors should mingle with common people to serve them better.

Naidu said, “Getting the posting as district collector itself is a good opportunity for any official to prove their talent and efficiency and at the same time to earn a name and recognition. Describing the new collectors as the CM team, the CM said he would encourage the best performers.

He said that when ministers and MLAs “seek something,” the collectors should decide whether it is useful for the people or not. Due respect should be given to elected leaders. “I suffered loss with bureaucratic governance and not with political governance,” he said.

The collectors must behave like a common man, take creative and innovative decisions to benefit the people. “Collectors should compete with other districts in development. Take the welfare programmes to people through interaction and at the same time be more vigilant towards social media platforms spreading fake news,” he said.