CM Naidu Stresses Quality, Priority for Completion of Irrigation Projects

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials not to compromise on the quality of irrigation projects and asked them to keep the Centre regularly informed about the progress of the Polavaram Project.

Reviewing irrigation works with officials at his assembly chamber, Naidu held detailed discussions with irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and others on the status of key projects including the Veligonda Project, the Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link, the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Varikapudisella lift scheme, besides several projects in North Andhra.



Rehabilitation and resettlement works linked to these projects were also reviewed.



Naidu said irrigation projects should not remain as elusive election promises. Several projects launched during the undivided state were yet to be completed and this trend must end, he said.

Projects, he said, should be implemented in a planned manner based on priority to meet the people’s needs.

The chief minister said the state government had prepared an action plan to complete irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, Palnadu and North Andhra, along with Polavaram in a phased manner. There would be zero tolerance on quality issues and warned that negligence by officials or field staff would invite strict action, as public safety was paramount.



Referring to past lapses, Naidu cited the collapse of the rubber dam at Jhanjavathi during the tenure of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and damage to the diaphragm wall at Polavaram during the previous government’s rule. Though experts suggested repairs, the government decided to construct a new diaphragm wall to ensure safety and quality, he said.



The Chief Minister instructed the officials to maintain constant coordination with the Centre on Polavaram and submit regular technical updates and documentation. He suggested that international experts inspect the project periodically or provide guidance through video conferences. He would review the project every month.



The left main canal, he said, be completed up to Meghadrigedda and the remaining works worth `200 crore on the right main canal be completed during the current season. Construction of the diaphragm wall should be completed by the end of March and works required to store water up to 41.15 metres, along with rehabilitation measures, must be taken up without delay.



He said Rs 2,041 crore would be required to complete the Veligonda project and asked officials to coordinate with the finance department for phased fund release. Some 92 per cent of canal widening under Phase I of the Handri–Neeva project had been completed and 85 per cent of the Kuppam–Punganur canals completed.



Naidu asked the finance department to prepare a roadmap for phased release of funds to ensure priority irrigation projects do not face financial constraints.

The CM asked officials to press the Centre for clearances to the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link project, begin works on the Varikapudisella project once approvals are obtained, and complete the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme on priority. Several North Andhra projects such as Vamsadhara–Nagavali, Thotapalli barrage, Tarakarama, Mahendra Tanaya offshore, Hiramandalam, Madduvalasa, Jhanjavathi and the Nagavali–Champavathi link be taken up on priority basis, he said.