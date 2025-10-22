CM Naidu Showcases AP’s Investment Potential at Dubai Roadshow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu participated in the CII Partnership Summit Roadshow in Dubai on Wednesday, presenting Andhra Pradesh as an emerging global investment destination.

Representatives of several leading companies from the UAE attended the event.

Highlighting the state’s vast investment prospects, Naidu gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on AP’s natural resources, industrial opportunities and infrastructure advantages. He said Dubai’s transformation through technology served as an inspiration for Andhra Pradesh’s growth story.

“Understanding the power of technology, I promoted IT in Andhra Pradesh long ago, and those who embraced it then have now become global leaders,” Naidu noted.

Outlining his development vision, the CM said Andhra Pradesh was working toward the twin goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra by 2047. He lauded Dubai for preparing futuristic strategies around its Vision 2071, aimed at long-term growth and sustainability. “The future belongs to innovation and fresh thinking,” he said.

Naidu expressed gratitude to Sobha Group for coming forward to donate `100 crore towards the construction of a grand library in Amaravati. “I have never personally met Sobha Group representatives, but their faith in Andhra Pradesh’s credibility motivated this generous contribution,” he added.

Inviting industry leaders to attend the Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh offered immense opportunities for investors across sectors. “If you bring strong proposals, we will not just sign MoUs but also ensure quick approvals for industrial setups,” he said.

Reiterating that the state, though agriculturally driven, was witnessing balanced progress in all sectors, the CM said Rayalaseema held great promise for horticulture while the coastal areas were fast emerging as vibrant aquaculture hubs.

The Chief Minister urged entrepreneurs to adopt Andhra Pradesh’s Give Back policy and contribute to the state’s holistic growth.