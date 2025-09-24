CM Naidu Sets Four-point Agenda for TTD, Presents Silk Robes to Lord Venkateswara

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has outlined a four-point agenda for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and called on the temple body to expand its welfare programmes to temples across the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister presented silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government during the Salakatla Brahmotsavams and later took part in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva on the first day of the nine-day festival on Wednesday.

After darshan, Naidu said he prayed for the welfare of all and called upon the TTD employees to do their service with devotion as Sevaks. He commended TTD’s welfare initiatives, particularly Annaprasadam, SV Pranadana Trust, and cleanliness programmes, describing these as a model for others.

Outlining his vision, Naidu said the Annadanam scheme should be extended to all temples managed by the TTD. The Sri Venkateswara temples should be set up in state capitals and at overseas locations where there are large Hindu populations, he said.

He also called for strengthening of the SV Pranadana Trust, which provides free medical support to the needy, and wider participation of Srivari Sevaks to spread the temple’s message of service.

The CM noted that the Annadanam fund has grown to Rs 2,283 crore, with Rs 12 crore spent monthly on free meals, while the Pranadana Trust corpus stands at Rs 709 crore, out of which Rs 689 crore is available for use. He stressed the need for long-term planning and accountability in implementing these programmes.

The CM, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and minister Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmini and grandson Devansh, took part in the silk robes presentation ritual.

Priests performed traditional honours at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple before the CM carried the robes in a procession to the sanctum sanctorum.

Once inside the temple, Naidu handed over the robes to the chief priest and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

He received the Veda Aseervachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with Theertha Prasadam, a portrait of Sri Venkateswara and a memento by the TTD.

The CM released the TTD’s 2026 calendars, diaries and table calendars.

In the evening, Naidu joined vice-president C.P. Radha Krishnan in the Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

On Thursday, he would inaugurate the Pilgrim Amenities Complex-5 and the AI-integrated Command Control Centre.

Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Singhal, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, chief vigilance and security officer K.V. Murali Krishna, SP Subba Rayudu, public representatives and board members were present.