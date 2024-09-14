CM Naidu Seeks to Attract Green Investments at Global Meet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will highlight Andhra Pradesh's green energy commitments at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet, which is to be conducted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) from September 16 to 18 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Chief Minister is optimistic about attracting significant investments in the green power sector, leveraging the state's substantial untapped renewable energy potential, investor-friendly policies, skilled workforce and robust infrastructure including power, water, roads, and railways connectivity. Naidu also emphasised the importance of streamlined single-window clearances and a shift from simply easing business operations to accelerating them as key factors in demonstrating the state’s investment potential.



Special chief secretary of energy K. Vijayanand noted that the delegation, including Naidu and energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, will attend the event, which also will have the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central energy ministers, officials and international business delegations. “Andhra Pradesh boasts a potential of 38.5 GW solar power, 123.34 GW wind power and 43.89 GW pumped storage power. We aim to showcase these strengths and attract global investments for green energy projects in the state,” Vijayanand said. He also highlighted that electricity demand in Andhra Pradesh is expected to exceed 1,15,067 MU per annum by 2030, with a strong focus on green energy to meet this demand. The special chief secretary added that the meet will explore future energy choices and provide insights into the latest trends, technologies and policy developments in the global renewable energy sector. Attendees will include manufacturers, independent power producers, transmission companies, utilities, major infrastructure financiers, think tanks, academic institutions, researchers, and policymakers.



