CM Naidu Seeks Navy’s Role In Building Visakhapatnam As City Of Future

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu met Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command during his visit to Visakhapatnam for the CII Partnership Summit on Thursday.

The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation between the state government and the Indian Navy, with focus on advancing defence-related industries and infrastructure.

Vice Admiral Bhalla briefed the CM on the operational developments of the Eastern Naval Command and its ongoing activities. The discussions also explored ways to attract defence manufacturing companies and startups to AP, supporting India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative through indigenous shipbuilding and naval technologies.

Naidu described Visakhapatnam as a “future city” poised to become both a knowledge economy hub and a leading tourism destination. He highlighted government plans to enhance tourism infrastructure and sought the Navy’s cooperation in these efforts.

He noted that the Navy was not only a fighting force but also a source of knowledge and innovation. He proposed initiatives such as a Naval Museum to raise public awareness and inspire the youth about defence services.

The CM welcomed the rising enthusiasm among AP’s youth for careers in defence and said the state would extend necessary support, including allocation of land, to facilitate the Navy’s projects and operations in AP.