CM Naidu Seeks National Judicial Academy for Amaravati

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to establish the National Judicial Academy in Amaravati, saying the capital is being developed as a “model judicial city.”

The request was made at a state-level conference on mediation organised by the state legal services authority here. Chief Justice of India Juctice Surya Kant attended the event as chief guest along with the Chief Minister and the AP High Court Chief Justice, Justice Diraj Singh Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said Amaravati was envisioned as a comprehensive Justice City, integrating institutions such as a judicial academy, a legal services authority, a mediation centre, an international law university and the bar council of India.

He said the state government was ready to allot land and extend full cooperation for establishing the national judicial academy and an international law council.

Describing Amaravati as a futuristic blue-green field capital aligned with the Viksit Bharat–2047 vision, the CM expressed his confidence that India would emerge as the world’s leading economy by 2047. He termed Amaravati a “people’s capital”, built through the voluntary pooling of nearly 33,000 acres of land by about 30,000 farmers, calling it a living example of dialogue and consensus.

Emphasising mediation as the cornerstone of speedy justice, Naidu announced honorariums of `10,000 for successful mediation and `3,000 even for unsuccessful attempts, to encourage alternative dispute resolution.

Swift justice accelerates development, he said, and recalled how village disputes were traditionally resolved through dialogue.

Justice Surya Kant described mediation as a pillar of justice, not merely an alternative mechanism. Mediation in India had moved beyond court halls and urban centres and was reaching villages, streets and households, he said.

At a time when courts are burdened with mounting pendency, the CJI said ignoring mediation would be unreasonable, noting that a significant portion of litigation arose from family and interpersonal disputes. Mediation, he said, preserves relationships, fosters trust and ensures mutually acceptable outcomes in a non-adversarial environment.

Referring to India’s civilisational traditions, the CJI cited Lord Krishna’s peace mission in the Mahabharata as an early example of mediation, warning that “the collapse of dialogue often leads to conflict.” He also noted that businesses increasingly opted for mediation for speedy dispute resolution and continuity of relationships.

The CJI stressed the need for rigorous training of mediators, transparency in their selection and confidence in the enforceability of settlements. With Amaravati and Visakhapatnam emerging as global cities, legal bottlenecks must not hinder development.

Judges of the supreme court and high court, senior advocates and legal luminaries attended the conference.