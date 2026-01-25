CM Naidu Seeks Improved Performance From Swachh Andhra Corporation

Nellore:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern over the pace of work in the Swachh Andhra Corporation and called for better performance and visible results on the ground.

During his visit to Nagari in the Chittoor district as part of the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme on Saturday, the Chief Minister is learnt to have observed that the corporation’s activities needed to be strengthened.

He reportedly advised its chairman, Pattabhi, to focus more on effective implementation rather than statements and stressed the importance of aligning public communication with actual progress.

Emphasising that speeches alone were not enough, the Chief Minister underscored the need for concrete action to ensure the success of Swachh Andhra initiatives across the State while hinting that no substantial work was taking place in the Swachh Andhra Corporation.