CM Naidu Says Amaravati Is Unstoppable

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that Amaravati is on an unstoppable developmental trajectory, buoyed by farmers' sacrifices, strong central government cooperation and the state’s well-laid plans.

Naidu was speaking at an event alongside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where the foundation stones for the regional headquarters of 15 public sector banks and insurance companies were laid in the state capital on Friday.

The Chief Minister announced that the city is also set to boast a world-class Cosmos Planetarium following the signing of a pact between the Capital Region Development Authority and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, underlining Amaravati’s commitment to international educational standards.

He acknowledged the support of finance minister Sitharaman to the state’s causes, ensuring financial assistance and implementing the GST 2.0 reforms that improved the economic environment. The `1,334 crore investment for the installation of the banks’ and insurance companies’ headquarters in Amaravati is projected to generate over 6,500 jobs.

On infrastructure, Naidu cited the initiation of numerous high-value projects worth `56,000 crore, including the near-completion of the Seed Access Road, the national highway connectivity with seven major routes linked to Amaravati, and the imminent arrival of a railway line to the capital.

Amaravati, he said, is envisioned as a green, net-zero city hosting premier global universities and cutting-edge sectors such as quantum computing. The Cosmos Planetarium project, backed by the MoU with IIA, will provide an immersive educational experience and boost scientific tourism in the region.

The state government is also focusing on long-term water management and irrigation plans to ensure drought resilience, he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, ministers

Ponguru Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Kandula Durgesh, MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, CRDA commissioner K. Kannababu and Guntur district collector Tameem Ansaria.

Naidu emphasised the importance of the Polavaram-Nallamala link project to reuse surplus Godavari waters, helping transform the state into a green, agriculturally rich region and central cooperation sought for its completion within three years. Additionally, the state government was preparing to implement the Purvodaya scheme aimed at regional upliftment over five years, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s backbone role in national growth.

Referring to Amaravati’s farmers, Naidu recognised their sacrifices, noting 29,000 farmers contributed 34,000 acres under a unique land pooling model He appealed to the central government for an extension of the capital gains tax concession period to benefit these farmers who had faced hardships and delayed gains due to previous policy disruptions. Resolution of these issues would make Amaravati “truly unstoppable,” he said.