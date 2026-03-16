CM Naidu Reviews LPG Shortage to Households, Hospitals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure regular supply of LPG cylinders to homes and supply on a priority basis to hospitals, schools and temples.

Amid market fluctuations and supply disruptions due to the Iran war, Naidu reviewed the availability of LPG stock, booking of refills and supply, at a meeting he held at the RTGS in the Secretariat on Monday in the presence of ONGC, BPCL, HPCL and IOCL representatives.

The officials informed Naidu that the state has LPG stocks of 17,209mt. Of this, 1,154mt was coming from the agencies of oil marketing companies.

The CM asked the officials to ensure that there is no diversion of LPG cylinders to black market. Officials informed him that they were delivering LPG refills only after taking OTP from the consumer. HPCL was delivering LPG cylinders based on OTP to the extent of 90 per cent, followed by BPCL and IOCL.

The Chief Minister sought coordination with Swarna Grama/Ward offices in case of any trouble with OTPs. Officials, he said, must use technology to avoid misuse of LPG refills.

Officials said, “During the normal period, LPG cylinders used to be delivered within one-and-half-day from the time of booking. At present, it is taking two-and-half-days.” To this, the CM asked them to ensure delivery in one-and-half-day itself.

Naidu wanted no disruption for LPG cylinder supply to Anna Canteens. The officials said food was being prepared at 17 central kitchens and there was no trouble yet. He also asked the officials to see that there’s no disruption to the activities of hospitals, schools and temples in relation to LPG shortage.

Officials, he said, must advise hoteliers to reduce the LPG consumption. “Explore alternate sources for LPG to strengthen the system,” he said.

Maintaining that there would be trouble during and after the Middle East war, Naidu suggested working in coordination with ONGC, GAIL and BGL to provide door-to-door gas pipeline connections. He called for efforts to expand pipeline connectivity.

The Chief Minister suggested making more induction stoves available.

Officials informed Naidu that the central government was expected to enhance LPG allocations to AP, Telangana and Karnataka.