CM Naidu Reviews Health Status of Anaparru BC Hostel Students

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed with senior officials the health condition of students belonging to the BC Boys Hostel at Anaparru in Peddanandipadu mandal of Guntur district, who had fallen ill.

The CM sought details of the hostel facilities, food quality and safe drinking water supply in the Anaparru hospital.

In particular, he asked BC Welfare minister S. Savita about why the students had fallen ill. He sought details of the treatment being provided to the students.

The minister and officials informed the Chief Minister that 24 students of the Anaparru hostel are currently under treatment at the Guntur Government General Hospital, with one student requiring specialised care in the ICU due to other health complications.

Students treated at the Peddanandipadu medical camp have all been discharged, barring two. Minister Savita informed the CM that following expert advice, the student in the ICU at Guntur Government General Hospital has been shifted to AIIMS Mangalagiri for advanced medical attention.

The Chief Minister made it clear to the hospital authorities that students must be discharged from hospitals only after they have fully recovered.

Officials informed the CM that as per preliminary inquiries, the health of students deteriorated due to food poisoning. Water and food samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Naidu appealed to parents not to worry, as the government is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the health of the students and is providing them timely treatment.