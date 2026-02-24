CM Naidu Reviews Diarrhoea Outbreak in Srikakulam, Orders Intensive Medical Care

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam, directing officials to ensure proper treatment to the affected patients and implement preventive measures to check the disease’s spread.

Naidu spoke to district officials twice over the phone. He enquired about the medical services being provided and sought a comprehensive update on the health condition of those hospitalised.

Officials informed him that the outbreak in Srikakulam town was likely caused by ongoing road repair works, which apparently led to contamination and the subsequent spread of the infection. A total of 65 persons have been admitted to various hospitals. Of them, eight have been discharged after recovery, while 55 were on treatment.

According to officials, 30 patients were admitted to the KIMS Hospital in Srikakulam, 11 at the GGH, six at GEMS Hospital, four at an Urban Primary Health Centre, one at Medicover Hospital, and three in other private hospitals.

Two patients at GEMS Hospital were placed on ventilator support. The remaining 53 patients were under medical supervision.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing field-level survey across the town to assess the extent of the outbreak. Officials identified 79 more persons exhibiting symptoms of diarrhoea. Doctors said their condition was not serious.

The CM directed the authorities to intensify chlorination and prevent contamination of drinking water, and also focus on proper maintenance of the drainage systems.