CM Naidu Releases Rs 5 Lakh Assistance For Ailing Man's Family

Visakhapatnam:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Datti village in the Gajapathinagaram constituency of the Vizianagaram district on Wednesday and interacted with beneficiaries and facilitators of the welfare programme, P4.

Among those the CM met was Dhananjaya Naidu, who spoke about his deteriorating health and the added responsibility of caring for his elder brother’s children. Moved by the gravity of his situation, Naidu announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for Dhananjaya’s medical treatment.



A cheque for the full amount was handed over to the beneficiary on the spot as per the CM’s directions.



Naidu also interacted with Nagamani Tantipakula, a single mother of a daughter and son. The two had discontinued their studies, but the daughter expressed a strong desire to pursue a B.Sc. in Nursing.



Officials informed the CM that sponsor Margadarshi Taddi Trinadha Rao would support her educational aspirations. In response, Naidu said steps should also be taken to ensure her son completes his degree. He asked the collector to assist Nagamani in starting a grocery shop to generate supplementary income.



Earlier in the day, the CM personally distributed pensions to several beneficiaries, including Pontur Appala Raju, who was suffering from a kidney ailment. Naidu took the time to interact with the recipients, listening attentively to their challenges and reaffirming his government’s commitment to inclusive welfare.