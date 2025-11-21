CM Naidu Reaffirms PPP Mode for Medical Colleges Under Govt Supervision

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the health department to launch the Universal Health Insurance Policy from April 1, 2026.

Addressing a review meeting on the health department, Naidu underscored the government's commitment to advancing public health through innovative projects like the Sanjeevani digital health initiative and building medical colleges under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Naidu made it clear that medical colleges would run under the jurisdiction and supervision of the state government though medical colleges were developed under PPP mode. He said development of medical colleges would be done to provide free health care to the poor in rural areas.

The CM issued directions to officials to fast-track infrastructure development.

Officials outlined the ongoing construction of four medical colleges in Adoni, Markapuram, Madanapalle and Pulivendula under the PPP mode with the government retaining oversight and quality assurance. Tendering has crossed four stages and is expected to conclude by month-end.

Naidu asked the authorities to expedite completion to deliver modern healthcare services beyond urban centers into rural heartlands. "Each medical college would occupy 50 acres, with half allotted for medical college and hospital infrastructure, and the rest for nursing, paramedical, dental, Ayurveda, wellness, and yoga centers," he said.

He emphasized that 70 per cent of hospital beds would be free for the poor, with medical services also provided at no cost. The project envisions raising healthcare standards statewide with strict adherence to government norms and benchmarking best practices aligned with Nati Aayog guidelines.

The Sanjeevani Project, currently piloted as a digital nerve center in Kuppam, was hailed by the CM as a potential game-changer that could serve as a model for the entire nation. The initiative collects and monitors health data digitally, currently covering 338,000 people in Kuppam and tracking profiles on blood, anemia, cardiac, kidney, liver and diabetes conditions.

From January 1, 2026, it would expand across Chittoor district, with plans to scale statewide to optimize healthcare spending and enhance preventive and curative strategies.

Officials said this partnership with the Tata-Bill Gates Foundation aimed to reduce healthcare costs significantly while improving data-driven health management. The CM called for special actions to bolster naturopathy and yoga services across the state.

The CM directed the health department to launch the Universal Health Insurance Policy from April 1, 2026, noting the current monthly expenditure of Rs 330 crore on 1.2 million claims by the NTR Health Services Trust. He stressed the importance of analyzing regional and disease-wise expenses to curtail public and personal healthcare costs.

Health minister Satyakumar Yadav and senior officers Saurabh Gaur and G Veerapandian, alongside other officials, participated in the review meeting.