CM Naidu Proposes Solar Rooftops On Govt Buildings

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced a major clean-energy push for Andhra Pradesh, including an extension of incentives to ferro alloy industries for another year.

At a review meeting held with the Energy department, Naidu cleared several proposals for strengthening the power sector. He said ferro alloys units, vital to the state’s industrial ecosystem, would continue to receive incentives for a year more.

This decision would involve a financial burden of ₹1,053 crore on the state exchequer, he said.

Naidu directed the officials to set up solar panels on 438 government office buildings to produce 150mw of power.

The CM stressed the need to reduce power transmission losses, which stand at 9.20 per cent. “We must sign power-swapping agreements with other states to reduce the power purchase burden. Under the PM Kusum project, 4,792mw of power should be produced, he said.

He said the power companies that set up generation units under the integrated clean energy policy should implement their action plan within 60 days.

Stressing the need for making Andhra Pradesh a new energy hub, the chief minister suggested several steps to reduce power generation cost.

When chief secretary K. Vijayanand informed the CM that the power purchase price came down in the first quarter of the year. “As a result of the electrical power monitoring system, the government is able to save ₹400 to ₹500 crore,” he said.

Responding to the power cost-saving measures, Naidu said quality power should be supplied to both domestic and industrial sectors. Officials should identify the possibilities of producing power in the irrigation and endowment lands.

The CM gave the green signal to provide a subsidy of ₹20,000 to Backwards Class power consumers who would set up 3kv solar panels. “We must also supply 500 units free of cost to power looms,” he said.

EV buses: Naidu directed the officials to purchase 1000 EV buses and set up 5000 EV charging stations across the state.

“With efficient management, the state government is able to supply quality power to consumers without increasing the power tariff. Ratings should be given for quality power supply,” he said.

Power minister Gottipati Ravikumar, Chief Secretary Vijayanand and officials of Transco, Genco and Discom were present.