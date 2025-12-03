CM Naidu Proposes Metal Cluster in North Andhra to Boost Industrial Growth in Visakha

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review of mining activity in the state and stressed the need for strengthening AP Mineral Development Corporation.

Naidu said officials should focus on value addition to mining products through exports and domestic usage. He said a metal cluster should be set up in the north Andhra region, keeping in view the rapid industrial growth in Visakhapatnam.

He said, “Odisha stands first in mining revenue. We must study their mining system so as to improve our mining revenue. Surveillance should be increased by using drones and RTGS to prevent unauthorised mining activity.”

Mines minister Kollu Ravindra and senior officials of the department were present.

The Chief Minister noted that limestone, beach sand, iron ore, manganese, quartz, silica sand, clay, and granite mines were located in the state. Officials must make efforts to provide value addition to different mining products through exports and domestic usage.

The mines department, he said, should make efforts to encourage mining companies. Let us discuss with the central government to provide incentives to mining companies. Focus should be made on futuristic minerals by taking advice from mining experts.

As for the Amaravati capital development works, he asked officials to see that there was no shortage of construction material. Discuss with district collectors and arrange the supply of material to CRDA, he told the officials.