CM Naidu Promises To Check Crimes Against Women And Fake Social Media Campaigns

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government would take strong action to control drugs trafficking and maintain law and order.

“We would handle this as a people’s movement and take strict measures to curb narcotics, cybercrimes, and social media harassment in the state,” he said while speaking in the state assembly on ‘law and order and social media’.

Naidu warned of serious action against those who commit crimes against women and those who undertake fake campaigns through social media platforms. He said the policing system had deteriorated during the previous government's tenure but efforts were under way to reform the functioning of all departments.

Stating that he was the first victim of the YSRC government's high-handedness, the CM noted that he had been arrested, jailed, and subjected to surveillance with drones. “I do not believe in revenge politics. But, no one can escape the law.”

Naidu highlighted his role in eradicating faction politics in the Rayalaseema region. While acknowledging that the anger of some leaders against the Jagan-led government might be justifiable, he urged them not to act in the same manner. “During those days, Telugu Desam offices were attacked. People would soon understand the criminal nature of such politics.”

Expressing concern over fake campaigns on social media, the CM warned of strict action against those posting objectionable content, particularly targeting women. He accused certain paid groups of engaging in character assassination through the spread of misinformation.

Crimes against women decreased by 4.84 per cent the past year, while dowry deaths declined by 43 per cent, murders of women dropped by 15 per cent and female suicides reduced by 59 per cent. “Additionally, cyber threats against women were down by 17 per cent, Some 343 individuals involved in crimes against women were jailed,” he said.

Naidu informed the house that several measures had been taken to protect women, including improving the police response time to 8 to 10 minutes. Sakthi teams have been formed, and rowdy sheets would be opened against sexual offenders.

The CM claimed that AP has successfully curbed the smuggling of ganja and drugs through deployment of the Eagle Task Force, thereby making Andhra Pradesh a ganja cultivation-free state. He appealed to citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud, noting that even educated people were falling victim to online scams.