CM Naidu promises efforts to promote AP’s cultural heritage at global level

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday promised efforts to protect the interests of artists and said he would also strive to promote AP’s cultural heritage at the global level.

Naidu, on the spur of the moment, held a paint brush in his hand and embellished the map of Andhra Pradesh on the paint board by way of his support to Andhra's most vibrant art festival ‘Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi’ that would be held in Rajamahendravaram on April 4.



The CM recalled his childhood days when he took to painting as a hobby and expressed his delight at doing this now. Naidu promised all help for such programmes that, he said, would help unravel the hidden talent of artists.



Naidu praised culture minister Kandula Durgesh and cultural commission chairperson Tejaswini. He called for providing opportunities to students from government schools and those from weaker sections to take part in the art festival and welcome artists from other states.